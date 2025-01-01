authentic and old-fashioned
At V’s, we bring you nostalgia with a modern twist. From the authentic barber chairs, our old-fashioned hot lather and straightedge razor shaves to our relaxing head and neck massages, V’s Barbershop sets a new standard for barbershops. Whether you’re looking for a traditional short haircut or a more contemporary men’s hairstyle, we invite you to visit one of our barbers and experience for yourself why V’s is simply a cut above the rest!
V's SHAVE PREP
Prepares the face and lifts the whiskers. Simply wet your face with warm water either in the shower or at your sink. Then squeeze a dollop of V's Shave Prep onto your hands and apply it to your face.
V's SHAVE CREAM
Allows the blade to glide smoothly over your face. Just squeeze a dollop onto your hands and apply it to your face - every spot you'd like to shave. Then shave with a sharp razor and reapply as needed. Wipe away any excess product and pat dry.
V's CLAY MASK
Unclogs pores while cleansing and moisturizing your skin. Start by applying a thin layer to your face and let it harden for 5 to 10 minutes. Then, splash your face with warm water to loosen the mask before using a clean towel to remove any excess product.
V's AUTHENTIC BARBERSHOP TONIC
Our signature tonic, known for its refreshing fragrance, helps close pores after shaving. Pour into your hands and gently pat it over your face and neck. It also doubles as cologne, leaving you feeling fresh and confident.
Are you a dude who doesn't know what the #$@% to do once you get home from the barbershop? Don't worry! We're here to teach you everything we know about men's grooming.
- WELCOME TO GROOM UNIVERSITY •
We're currently working on opening barbershops in the following cities:
- Mesa, Arizona
- Happy Valley, Arizona
- Avondale, Arizona
- Tucson, Arizona
- Meridian, Idaho
- Chicago, Illinois
- Dallas, Texas
